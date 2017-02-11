Lagos to host ‘Beach Olympics’

Related News

The first edition of the Beach Olympics will hold in Lagos from Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4th 2017 organisers have announced.

The maiden edition of the Beach Olympics which will feature 10 participating teams from the Lagos metropolis will encompass fascinating social and competitive beach sports events.

While giving insights on the upcoming tournament in Lagos, the Account Director for Discovery Brands Management Limited, Dapo Onamusi, said the maiden edition of the Beach Olympics will feature 15 games.

The 15 games are categorised into three: sand sports, speed sports and strength sports.

The sand sports are; Volley ball, Wheel- barrow race, High Jump, Long Jump, and Triple Jump.

The strength games are; Beach Put, Drag race, Sumo wrestling, Truck Tyre race and Tug of war and lastly the Speed games are made up of 50m Sprint, 100m Sprint, 4X50m Relay, 50m backward sprint and 50m Sack Race.

Of the 15 games, there are male categories, female categories, male only categories and the combined category.

According to the organisers, the idea behind the project is to reignite fresh physical/sporting activities that are aimed at the development of young people in the state and discovering talents.

The 10 teams comprising of both male and female members that will participate, are from the core areas in Lagos namely Agege, Ajah, Ajengunle, Festac, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lekki, Oshodi, Surulere and Yaba.

With a total number of 200 participants, 20 athletes per team, the ultimate prize to be won is N1.5 million.

Each team will be named after late Nigerian heroes, who have made a tremendous impact in the growth and development of the country.

The selected leadrs are: Margaret Ekpo, Herbert Macaulay, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe, Fela Kuti, Tafawa Balewa, Mary Slessor, Anthony Enahoro, Queen Amina and Jaja of Opobo.

Susan Nwagbara, the Event Manager, assured that the two-day sports competition will be bumper-packed

.

She said: “The major objectives of the competition are; to involve grass root talents in a global event, to create a platform for effective representation of youths in different communities and to discover talents to represent countries on a global scale.”