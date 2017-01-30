Christian Chukwu heads Rangers FC new management

Related News

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, Christian Chukwu, as Chief Executive Officer and Manager of Rangers International FC of Enugu.

The approval came after a fact-finding meeting held on Monday at the Government House, Enugu, between the governor and officials of the team.

The interest groups that attended the meeting included members of Rangers FC board, management, players, supporters club and others.

After a unanimous agreement on the need to rejig the management of the team, Mr. Ugwuanyi announced the appointment of Mr. Chukwu, to take over from Ozor Chibuzo.

The appointment was to take effect immediately and the new management was expected to halt the unimpressive start to the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season of the Flying Antelopes.

Reacting, Chukwu thanked the governor for the appointment and his prompt intervention and promised to put in his best to ensure that the team retained its current status as champion of the 2015/2016 NPFL season.

Chukwu, a former player of the Flying Antelopes, called for support from stakeholders to achieve greater things. (NAN)n