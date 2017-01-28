Serena wins her 23rd Grand Slam title

Related News

Finally, Serena Williams is the winner of a 23rd Grand Slam title – one more than Steffi Graf in the open era.

It took about 90 minutes but Serena finally beat Venus 6-4 6-4.

Serena thus became the oldest woman to win a major, the oldest woman to hold the No.1 spot and the only woman to win a major without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

The two sisters 36 and 35 first met at the Australian Open final in 2003, but their meeting in 2017 could not have been predicted and although Venus won the first Grand Slam of the pair, Serena overtook her older sister to amass 22 Grand Slam titles.

In 2016, Serena made it to three Grand Slam finals but lost the Australian Open and US Open finals as she tried to beat Graf’s record. After the match the sisters embraced as they shared a special moment with her fiancée, Reddit owner, Alexis Ohanian, looking on.

So Serena can finally chase that elusive mark of 24 Grand Slam titles held by Margaret Court and she re-assumes the World No.1 spot from Angelique Kerber.