Nigerian League: Obaje emerges highest earner

PREMIUM TIMES scooped that Obaje who has now joined billionaire club FC Ifeanyi Ubah signed a three-year deal that would see him earn N2 million monthly.

Obaje had tried to seal a move abroad but attempts at joining a Russian club as well as another Tunisia outfit both hit the rock.

Obaje, who finished as top scorer with 18 goals, has said he is eager to start paying back the huge investment on him

“I have put all the recent disappointments behind me and my focus is now is to start scoring for my new team,” the 19-year-old stated

He added: “I’m happy to have joined a big club like FC Ifeanyiubah I can’t wait to start for my new team”

Obaje is expected to make his debut for the Anambra Warriors against his former club, Wikki Tourists, on Sunday.