Usain Bolt loses one of his nine Olympic gold medals

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt

The International Olympic Committee, IOC, on Wednesday announced that it had withdrawn the 4x100m gold that Jamaica won at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

One of Jamaica’s quartet, Nesta Carter, tested positive for methylhexaneamine.

Carter ran the opening leg and his case is one of 454 doping samples retrospectively tested by the IOC last year under new methods that involves frozen samples. His was found to contain methylhexaneamine.

Carter and all the members of the relay team including world’s fastest man Bolt therefore lose their gold medals for that particular event.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Egbuhuzor Chinomso Collins

    Ehya