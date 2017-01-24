Federer into semis as the oldies come to play at the Australian Open

Related News

The roll call of the quarter finalists and semi-finalists at the 2017 Australian Open reads like a veteran’s club.

Both Roger Federer (35) Venus Williams (36) booked their passage to the semi-final of the first Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday, while Serena Williams (35) will be hoping to join the trend on Wednesday when she meets Johanna Konta.

This year’s tournament has seen more upsets and a renaissance from older players than ever before, and will go down in history as the tournament in which none of the top seeds – male or female qualified for the quarter finals.

Federer, the 17th ranked player at the tournament after he took out time to treat injuries in 2016, beat Andy Murray’s slayer, Misha Zverev, in three sets of 6-1 7-5 6-2 to become the oldest man since Arthur Ashe in 1978, to make it into the semis.

He will face compatriot, Stanislas Wawrinka, for a place in the final.

It will be the former world No.1’s 41st Grand Slam semi final appearance.

Also, Venus Williams is into the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003, when she went on to be defeated in the final by little sister, Serena.

Williams, who said she was born to play tennis, beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6, to book a meeting with fellow American, Coco Vandeweghe, who blitzed Garbine Muguruza.

Venus is yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament.