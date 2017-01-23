Australian Open: Nadal battles through Monfils to advance to quarters

Related News

Former World No.1, Rafael Nadal, is through to the quarter finals of the 2017 Australian Open by defeating Gael Monfils in four sets of 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena. The Spaniard, seeded ninth in Australia, scored 126 points to Monfils’ 105 points.

Nadal has not won any Grand Slam title for the last three years after winning at least one between 2005 – 2014.

“Very happy being in the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam after a couple of years without being there, is very special for me and especially here in Australia, where it feels a little like home, crowd is always supporting me,” he said.

Nadal won the title in 2009 and was runners-up in 2012 and 2014, where he lost to Stan Wawrinka. He will next meet Milos Raonic who defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets.

“I have to play very very well, that’s the only way, no?,” Nadal said of his upcoming match against Raonic.

“He beat me a couple of weeks ago in Brisbane. It was a tough game. He’s a top player with an amazing serve, so I need to be focused with my serve and wait for opportunities on my return.”

In other matches, Grigor Dimitrov defeated giant-slaying Denis Istomin while Venus Williams will be seeking a semi-final place against the hard-hitting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the Rod Lavar Arena.