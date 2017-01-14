MFM FC get 10 new players for new season

Related News

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club have announced that they have signed on 10 new players for the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season which began on Saturday in Kano.

The Olukoya Boys, who retained 30 players from the full squad of last season, have been able to complete the signings of new 10 players from various top NPFL outfits.

MFM FC bolstered coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s squad for new Nigerian topflight season with two defenders, three midfielders and five attackers as they aim for laurels in their second sojourn in the NPFL.

The newly-signed players are Waheed Abolore (Remo Stars), Yakubu Taofeek ( Ikorodu United), Shakiru Jolaosho (Right FC) Suleiman Abdullahi (Lobi Stars) Adulrahman Abdulsalam (Sunshine Stars) Akpesiri Naibe (Liberty FC).

Others include Waheed Adebayo (First Bank) Okoli John (Messiah FC) Gold Busayo (Sunshine Stars) and Agbane Candy (Akwa United).

The Lagos-based team will on Sunday kick off the new season against Niger Tonardoes.