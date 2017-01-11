64-year-old registers for Lagos City Marathon

Related News

A 64-year-old retiree, Seni Ogunlende, has registered for the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Ogunlende, a graduate of Physical and Health Education from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, is one of the oldest entrant so far recorded for this year’s Lagos Marathon.

Probably buoyed by the success of sexagenarian Abiola Oshodi-Adeniyibada and Seni Ogunlende who competed in the 2016 edition, more members of the over 50 club are showing interest in the 2017 edition of the race.

Since registration began in November 2016, there has been an increase in the number of men and women over age 50 coming to pick entry forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium office of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

While 68 years old Oshodi-Adeniyibada is yet to pick entry form for the 2017 race, 64-year-old Ogunlende was at the marathon office on Monday to collect entry.

Ogunlende was warmly received at the Marathon Office by the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon General Manager, Yussuf Alli, and Head of Communications and Media, Olukayode Thomas.

Alli, a former international long jumper, expressed his joy at the increase in the high number of older men and women embracing the culture of running.

He said between 1991 and 2011, 518,000 finished the New York Marathon and about 18 per cent of them are members of the over 50 club.

Alli urged more and more Nigerians, especially those over 50 to show more interest in walking, jogging, exercise and running as it an anti-aging antidote.

“Medical research have proved that exercise by men and women in their 40s, 50s and above counteract the effects of aging .”

Alli revealed that running benefits include calorie burn, improved cardio, muscle strength, stress relief, and the prevention of some types of cancers.

“Old age comes with certain conditions and diseases, so finding ways to improve your health become more important as you grow older. For example there are simple daily exercises that help over 50 controls their weight, strengthen your heart muscle, lower blood pressure, and help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

He also said studies have shown “a strong correlation between exercise and improved sleep quality, with over 70 people of people surveyed claiming that they had less difficulty falling asleep or getting back to sleep when they included exercise in their daily routine.”