To ensure that Lagosians follow the 2017 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, wants Marathon Fun Parks in Lagos during the 2017 edition slated for February 11.

The Marathon Fun Parks will give Lagosians who cannot make it to the finish line or line the route to cheer the runners, an opportunity to be part of the event in a relaxed environment that is fun and gives room for bonding.

Governor Ambode charged the Marathon Organizing Committee headed by Victor Etuokwu to workout modalities and look at the possibility of having about two fun parks for the 2017 edition at Falomo or Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The parks will give Lagosians the opportunity to watch one of the top 100 marathons in the world in a relaxed atmosphere with food, drinks and entertainment by their favourite musicians.

The General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, praised Governor Ambode’s initiative of introducing fun parks as a means of taking the culture and marathons to the grassroots especially in the outskirts of Lagos.

“The benefits of marathons and road races are immense, the health benefits of walking, jogging, and running are immense as they prevent and cure many illnesses and diseases especially diabetes, hypertension and even cancer.’’

Alli said that unfortunately most Nigerians, don’t walk or even jog

“Okada is killing many Nigerians. Bikes will take them from the front of their houses and drop them at their destinations, we don’t exercise at all. Waste and sugar that could have been lost by walking, jogging or running are stored in the body causing serious damages and leading to terminal diseases”

The General Manager said that Lagosians and Nigerians in general will benefit immensely if they embrace the culture of marathon that Ambode is building and make it a way of life,

“Walking, jogging and running produce healthier citizens, thus less spending by individuals, family and government on healthcare, it is a win-win situation for everybody,” said Alli.