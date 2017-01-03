Tennis: Nigeria’s junior team opens camping in Ekiti

Related News

Team Nigeria on Tuesday began camping in Ekiti for the 2017 ITF/CAT Africa Junior Championship West and Central Zonal Qualifiers billed to hold in Lome, Togo from January 10 to 21.

Nigeria hosted the championship in Abuja in 2016 and topped the medals’ table.

The week-long camping holding at the Old Trade Fair in Ado Ekiti is bankrolled by the Nigeria Tennis Federation 1st Vice-President, Yemi Owoseni, and will see 24 players jostle for the 13 slots available to team Nigeria.

Junior tennis sensation, Oyinlomo Quadri, is highlighting Team Nigeria’s quest for another memorable outing at the 15-nation championship.

Coming on the heels of her great contribution in Team Offikwu’s triumph in the recently-concluded NCC Tennis League, the 13-year-old, who had a phenomenal scorecard in 2016, looks set to continue her impressive run in the tournament after winning the 14&under in Abuja last year.

Among the players in camp are Marylove Edwards, Michael Osewa, Toyin Asogba, Venus Ubiebi, Ayoola Michael Ayoola, Venus Ubiebi, Saminu Abubakar and Sani Musa while Iye Onoja, Omolade Bamidele, Taiwo Olufemi, Kehinde Olufemi and Favour Moses are making their national team camp experience.

“The atmosphere is great and the facilities here in Ekiti are of high quality and it will help the player to a very good outing in Togo. Ekiti has played host to their camping for various international assignments in the past and we believe that the effect of the hospitality and ambience they will experience here will help them to a successful campaign in the AJC,” Owoseni, the Ekiti State Tennis boss enthused.

Nigeria has won the CAT/ITF Zone II championship in the last four years and from all indications, the team looks good for another triumphant outing at the championship which serves as the qualifier for the main AJC billed for South Africa in March.