Nigeria Olympic Committee set for general meeting

Related News

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, will hold its 2016 Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Abuja, on December 29, the body has announced.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, the Secretary General of the NOC, Tunde Popoola, confirmed the AGM will hold on Thursday in the nation’s capital. He also confirmed that the event will be graced by the sports minister, Solomon Dalung, sports federations and associations, as well as the chairmen of both the Senate and House of Representatives committees on sports.

“The Annual General Meeting will hold in Abuja on Thursday, December 29, and we will have the presence of the honourable sports minister, sports federations and associations, former Olympic athletes and the Chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on sports,” Mr. Popoola said.

The NOC’s Annual General Meeting is statutory as provided by the constitution of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to discuss issues of mutual interest and move sports forward and most importantly to give all national federations an overview of the year’s Olympic and financial report, as well as its audited accounts.

Furthermore, there will also be discussions on the Olympic events in 2017, which starts with the Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled to take place in Bahamas in July of next year.