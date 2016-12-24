Injured Super Falcons star eyes early comeback

Related News

Injured Super Falcons star, Onome Ebi, is positive she would soon be back in action to continue her football career.

The Belarusian-based defender suffered a broken arm during the last African Women Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, and has since undergone operation.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Ebi said she was hoping to be back in action in two months as predicted by the surgeons who performed the operation on her.

“Yes, I am eager to return to action, the doctors said in two months I should be back and I can see that I am healing very fast so all things been equal; I should be back soon,” Ebi stated.

For her dedication and meritorious service to the Nigerian national women’s team as well as female football in general ,Ebi has been given an award.

The award, sponsored by former Super Eagles goalkeeper and Olympic gold medalist, Dosu Joseph, was presented to Ebi by ace sports journalist, Yomi Opakunle.

The award presentation was part of the side attraction at the 11th edition of the Europe All Stars Vs Westerloo Football Academy, Lagos friendly game.

The Euro-based stars won the tie by a lone goal.

Ebi thanked Dosu for the gesture and promised to continually do her best to support the advancement of female football in Nigeria.