Moses, Iwobi start as Arsenal, Chelsea share spoils

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal ended 0-0 at the Stanford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Two Nigerian players, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi, started for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively in the tight encounter that also saw David Luiz red carded later in the match for the hosts.

While Victor Moses played the full game, Iwobi was substituted for Arsenal in the 80th minute and replaced by the Egyptian Mohamed Elneny.

The draw means Chelsea remain in third spot behind the two Manchester clubs while Arsenal are in twelfth position after five matches.