Moses, Iwobi start as Arsenal, Chelsea share spoils

Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Brila.net]
Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Brila.net]

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal ended 0-0 at the Stanford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Two Nigerian players, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi, started for Chelsea and Arsenal respectively in the tight encounter that also saw David Luiz red carded later in the match for the hosts.

While Victor Moses played the full game, Iwobi was substituted for Arsenal in the 80th minute and replaced by the Egyptian Mohamed Elneny.

The draw means Chelsea remain in third spot behind the two Manchester clubs while Arsenal are in twelfth position after five matches.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.