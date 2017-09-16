EPL Review: Manchester City go top after big win

Related News

Manchester City has shot to the summit of the Premier League table after recording an emphatic 6-0 win over Watford in Saturday’s league clash at Vicarage Road.

Sergio Aguero continued his brilliant record against the Hornets by scoring a hat-trick, with other goals coming from the boots of Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling; who scored from the penalty spot.

Pep Guardiola’s men have 13 points from five games and they have a massive goals’ difference of +14.

Elsewhere, Jamaal Lascelles was Newcastle’s hero for the second time in a week as Rafael Benitez celebrated his return to the dugout with a third successive Premier League victory.

The Magpies beat Stoke City 2-1.

At the Hawthorns, West Brom held West Ham to a drab 0-0 draw as the Hammers continued to ease the pressure on boss Slaven Bilic.

Liverpool and Huddersfield also dropped points at home as they recorded 1-1 draws against Burnley and Leicester City respectively.

Despite the change of coach, the poor run of Crystal Palace continued on Saturday as they were beaten by a lone goal by visiting Southampton.

Action will continue in the Premier League on Sunday and the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal is the pick of the bunch. Also Manchester United will be up against Everton and that fixture will see Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney face their former clubs.

Results

Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Southampton

Huddersfield Town 1 – 1 Leicester City

Liverpool 1 – 1 Burnley

Newcastle United 2 – 1 Stoke City

Watford 0 – 6 Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion 0 – 0 West Ham United