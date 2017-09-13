UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid start title defence on winning note

Related News

The quest by Real Madrid to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles got off to a blistering start on Wednesday as the La Liga champions romped to a 3-0 win APOEL.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid opened their 2017-18 Champions League Group H campaign with the big win.

Ronaldo netted once in either half at the Bernabeu, while Sergio Ramos was also on the scoresheet during a comfortable night for the reigning European champions.

In other games, Tottenham Hotspur appears to have overcome their Wembley hoodoo as they registered a well-earned 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored either side of a Andriy Yarmolenko strike in a lively opening 15 minutes to the Group H clash, before Kane bagged a second after the interval to seal things.

There was also much to celebrate for Manchester City as two goals from John Stones helped them to an impressive 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Liverpool on their part have themselves to blame as they could only manage a 2-2 draw against Sevilla with the British team missing a penalty.

It was also all squared in Germany where debutants RB Leipzig and Monaco settled for a 1-1 draw.

Champions League –

Group E

Liverpool 2 – 2 Sevilla

Maribor 1 – 1 Spartak Moscow

Group F

Feyenoord 0 – 4 Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – 1 SSC Napoli

Group G

FC Porto 1 – 3 Besiktas

RasenBallsport Leipzig 1 – 1 Monaco

Group H

Real Madrid 3 – 0 APOEL Nicosia

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Borussia Dortmund