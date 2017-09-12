UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, PSG rain goals

Related News

It was goals galore on Tuesday night as the UEFA Champions League got off to a stunning start across various centres in Europe.

Chelsea and PSG accounted for the most goals in Tuesday’s game as the Blues destroyed Qarabag 6-0 at Stamford Bridge while Neymar and his teammates whipped Celtic 5-0 in Scotland.

Indeed, Chelsea opened their Champions League campaign in style with the 6-0 victory over Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag FK.

The Blues dominated from start to finish at Stamford Bridge, with Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Cesar Azpilicueta, Tiemoue Bakayoko all getting on the scoresheet before a late own goal from Maksim Medvedev completed the rout.

In the Celtic, PSG game, big money buys Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both found the back of the net while Edison Cavani grabbed a brace.

Elsewhere, the trio of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United all recorded 3-0 wins over Anderlecht, Juventus, and Basel respectively.

Lionel Messi was inspirational in the Barcelona win as the Argentine ended his drought against Gianluigi Buffon; scoring twice on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Aaron Samuel enjoyed an away win with his club CSKA Moscow who beat Benfica 2-1 in Portugal.

Tuesday’s outing is the maiden appearance for Samuel in the UEFA Champions League.

Champions League Results

Group A

Benfica 1 – 2 CSKA Moscow

Manchester United 3 – 0 Basel

Group B

Bayern Munich 3 – 0 Anderlecht

Celtic 0 – 5 Paris Saint Germain

Group C

Chelsea 6 – 0 Qarabag FK

Roma 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona 3 – 0 Juventus

Olympiacos 2 – 3 Sporting CP