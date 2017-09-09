Plateau United emerge new league champions

Plateau United celebrating victory against Enugu United in Jos on Saturday
Plateau United celebrating victory against Enugu United in Jos on Saturday

Plateau United are the new champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Kennedy Boboye tutored side beat Enugu Rangers 2-0 in Jos on Saturday to win what is their first ever league title

After 38 grueling league games, Plateau United amassed 66 points in total to become the 19th Nigeria league champions.

Aside from the giant trophy they lifted on Saturday, Plateau United also pocketed N50m having finished as champions.

They will represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Champions League along with runners-up MFM FC, who lost 2-1 at El Kanemi Warriors.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.