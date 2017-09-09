Plateau United emerge new league champions

Related News

Plateau United are the new champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Kennedy Boboye tutored side beat Enugu Rangers 2-0 in Jos on Saturday to win what is their first ever league title

After 38 grueling league games, Plateau United amassed 66 points in total to become the 19th Nigeria league champions.

Aside from the giant trophy they lifted on Saturday, Plateau United also pocketed N50m having finished as champions.

They will represent Nigeria in next year’s CAF Champions League along with runners-up MFM FC, who lost 2-1 at El Kanemi Warriors.