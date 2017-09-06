Results of all African Qualifiers for Russia 2018 World Cup

Following are all the results of Match Day 4 fixtures in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, played on Monday and Tuesday (listed in the order of date, venue and match):
Group A
04.09.2017 Monastir Libya 1-0 Guinea
05.09.2017 Kinshasa DR Congo 2-2 Tunisia
Group B
04.09.2017 Yaounde Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria
05.09.2017 Blida Algeria 0-1 Zambia
Group C
05.09.2017 Bamako Mali 0-0 Morocco
05.09.2017 Bouake Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 Gabon
Group D
05.09.2017 Durban South Africa 1-2 Cape Verde
05.09.2017 Ouagadougou Burkina Faso 2-2 Senegal
Group E
05.09.2017 Alexandria Egypt 1-0 Uganda
05.09.2017 Kintele Congo 1-5 Ghana
