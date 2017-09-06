Results of all African Qualifiers for Russia 2018 World Cup

Following are all the results of Match Day 4 fixtures in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, played on Monday and Tuesday (listed in the order of date, venue and match):

Group A

04.09.2017 Monastir Libya 1-0 Guinea

05.09.2017 Kinshasa DR Congo 2-2 Tunisia

Group B

04.09.2017 Yaounde Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria

05.09.2017 Blida Algeria 0-1 Zambia

Group C

05.09.2017 Bamako Mali 0-0 Morocco

05.09.2017 Bouake Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 Gabon

Group D

05.09.2017 Durban South Africa 1-2 Cape Verde

05.09.2017 Ouagadougou Burkina Faso 2-2 Senegal

Group E

05.09.2017 Alexandria Egypt 1-0 Uganda

05.09.2017 Kintele Congo 1-5 Ghana

