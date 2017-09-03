With Super Eagles, these are the permutations that will land Nigeria in Russia, By Obo Effanga

Related News

Team MP W D L F A D P

Nigeria 3 3 0 0 9 2 +7 9

Zambia 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4

Camer 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 2

Algeria 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1

With the above, we can confidently say that Nigeria is very close to booking a place in Russia. But can our lead be assailed?

1. The only way Algeria can topple us is if they win all their remaining three games and we do not get any point from our remaining three games. That’s a slim possibility.

2. If Cameroon wins all their remaining three games, they will get 11 points and go ahead of Nigeria. That is if we do not get two points from the remaining three games. If Cameroon also win two and draw one, they will have 10 points. That also presumes we would not win a single point in our remaining three games including a home game against Zambia, whom we beat away.

3. Zambia who are currently 2nd, behind us have four points. If they win all three outstanding games, they would have 13 points, which is more than our current 9 points. But that also assumes that Zambia would beat us in Nigeria! Should they win against Cameroon and Algeria, that would give them 10 points and that also presupposes that Nigeria will not gain any points from Cameroon and Algeria. Thus our game against Zambia in Nigeria would be crucial.

Since that game would come up before our final game away to Algeria, it means that we stand a chance of wrapping things up when we host Zambia, assuming we don’t do so on Monday in Cameroon against the terribly trounced Cameroon and that even the Zambian team (Chipolopolo) can shoot down Algeria (a second straight win against Algeria, in Algeria).

For Cameroon, anything less than a win against Nigeria on Monday means they cannot top the group. Similarly, if Algeria fails to win against Zambia on Tuesday, they also cannot top the group.

The summary…feel free to commence discussion with your travel agent to get you tickets to Russia for the world cup. The ticket is almost a sealed deal unless #DemSwearForUs.