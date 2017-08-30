2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Ezenwa gets nod to start against Cameroon

Related News

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has confirmed that FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot stopper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, will start in goal against Cameroon in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker in Uyo.

Rohr made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Uyo.

“This boy (Ezenwa) who plays in Nigeria will start the game,” disclosed Rohr.

“He did well with the CHAN team and he will do well (vs Cameroon), we will protect him and give him confidence. The home fans will also give him confidence,” the Franco-German tactician stated.

Ezenwa who captained Nigeria’s Africa Nations Championship, CHAN squad that eliminated Benin Republic penultimate weekend to qualify for next year’s continental finals in Kenya has already taken up the challenge thrown at him, and promises not to let the country down.

On the other hand, South Africa –based goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, who was in goal in the November 2016 3-1 win over Algeria at the same venue, has finally been ruled out of action on Friday as a result of an injury.

Former junior international, Dele Ajiboye, who is number one goal –tender for Nigeria Professional Football League table –toppers Plateau United, has been called in to replace Akpeyi.

As at Wednesday afternoon, there had been no definite word from the Cameroonians to the Nigeria Football Federation as to their arrival time or mode of transport into Nigeria.

Friday’s showdown at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium will kick off by 5 pm.