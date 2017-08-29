Nigeria vs. Cameroon: Full house as Super Eagles hold first training session in Uyo

Related News

All the invited Super Eagles players for the crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon were present as the Nigeria national team held their maiden training session on Tuesday in Uyo.

The Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, expressed his delight at the prompt arrival of players as the team kickstarted their preparations in earnest for the doubleheader against the Indomitable Lions.

Rohr told thenff.com on Tuesday that his wards are fully focused on what pundits have referred to as Nigeria’s biggest match of the year.

“It is a big match and we are fully focused and committed. The players know what it means; they need little or no reminding of how important this match is. I am happy we have the full house now and can concentrate on our tactics for the game,” he said.

The likes of Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Mikel Agu, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi, Dele Alampasu, Elderson Echiejile and Tyronne Ebuehi all made it to Uyo on Monday.

On their part, Moses Simon, Uche Agbo, Leon Balogun, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme, Shehu Abdullahi and Victor Moses all breezed in on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will aim to achieve a 12th triumph over the Lions of Cameroon when both teams go for each other’s jugular at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

In 19 previous encounters, Nigerians have been winners 11 times, with Cameroon winning four times and four matches were drawn.

When the two teams last clashed, at the Edmond Machtens Stadium in Brussels in October 2015, the Eagles won by 3-0. Efe Ambrose, Moses Simon, and Odion Ighalo were the goal scorers in that match.

Interestingly, Mikel Obi, Simon, Ighalo and Echiejile are in the Nigerian squad that will try to seek a repeat victory on Friday against the Lions.