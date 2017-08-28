Oyo defeats Lagos in U-17 South-West female football championship

Related News

Marvelous Queen of Oyo on Sunday pipped Talent Queens of Lagos 1-0 in the final of the South-West Under 17 Female Football Championship held in Awe, Oyo State.

The event was the second edition of the football championship introduced by a veteran radio broadcaster, Ibiyemi Ajadi, to promote female football development at the grassroots in the region.

The popular broadcaster started sponsorship of the championship last year in her hometown, Awe through a grassroots body, Youth Focus Sports Developers Association of Nigeria, YFSDAN, which is charged with organising the championship annually.

Dignitaries who witnessed the final include Gbenga Oyekola, a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, and sports lovers in the area.

Speaking with journalists after presentation of cup to the winning team, Mrs. Ajadi said she decided to sponsor the championship to discover and nurture talents among female youth in the region.

Mrs. Ajadi, who holds the title of Yeyeluwa of Awe, said she considers sport a viable tool to keep the youth away from crimes and other social vices, stressing that the tournament has so far recorded tremendous achievements.