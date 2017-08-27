Marco Asensio shines as Valencia hold Real Madrid to draw

Related News

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia on Sunday in a highly entertaining encounter.

The European champions were without key players, including captain Sergio Ramos and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Asensio scored Madrid’s first before Valencia scored through Carlos Soler to end the first half 1-1. Geoffrey Kondogbia made it two for Valencia in the second half before Asensio scored a free kick to equalise for the host with striker Karim Benzema missing several chances.

Real Madrid now have four points from two matches.