EPL: Liverpool demolish Arsenal; Iwobi injured

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, was unavailable for Arsenal on Sunday as they were beaten black and blue at Anfield by Liverpool.

Iwobi is understood to have suffered a thigh muscle strain and aside missing Sunday’s 4-0 humiliation of the Gunners. He has also been ruled out the World Cup qualifying games against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaoundé.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all got on the scoresheet as Liverpool moved into second place in the EPL standings following their big win over Arsene Wenger’s team.

As for Arsenal, this will go down as one of their worst performances in their recent history, and Arsene Wenger will have questions to answer over the way his side capitulated against one of their biggest rivals.

In the other Sunday Premier League games, Chelsea secured their second win on the bounce as they beat big-spending Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Two Spanish players, Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata, got the goals for the Blues.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses was also in action for Chelsea and he will be heading to the Super Eagles camp on a high.

The other two Sunday games ended in stalemates as Tottenham Hotspur where held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley same way West Brom and Stoke City ended their game.