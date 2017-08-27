Nigeria League Review: Rivers United Delay Plateau United’s title celebration

Related News

Plateau United could have sealed the Nigeria Professional Football League title today (Sunday) but that has been delayed.

With MFM FC losing 1-0 in Umuahia against Abia Warriors in their Match Day 36 tie, a victory for the Jos-based team would have all but confirmed them as the new NPFL Champions, but they could only play out a 1-1 draw against Rivers United.

With two games left to play this season, Plateau United have 63 points while MFM FC have 59 points.

On their part, while Enyimba are out of contention for the title, they gave their continental aspirations a big boost; beating Wikki Tourists 4-0 on Sunday.

In some of the other games, Enugu Rangers beat Remo Stars 2-1 in Sagamu while Gombe United recorded the same margin of victory at home against fellow relegation battlers, ABS FC.

In Maiduguri, the Oluyole Warriors gave a good fight and they were rewarded with a point as they played out a 1-1 draw against El-Kanemi.

Katsina United beat Sunshine Stars 2-0 and Pillars lost by a lone goal to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The game in Lokoja between Niger Tornadoes and FC Ifeanyi was stopped owing to heavy downpour.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah were leading 1-0 before the game was put on hold, it will resume 8 a.m. on Monday.

NPFL Matchday 36 results

Remo Stars 1-2 Rangers

Enyimba 4-0 Wikki

Plateau Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Gombe Utd 2-1 ABS

Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

El-Kanemi 1-1 3SC

Katsina Utd 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Akwa Utd 2-1 Lobi