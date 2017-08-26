EPL: Rashford, Fellaini Keep Manchester United on top

Related News

Manchester United continued their perfect start to the season as they beat Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Second half goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini ensured that Jose Mourinho’s team won their third straight league game which has helped them to nine points.

In the other Saturday matches, Raheem Sterling scored a 97th-minute winner and was then sent off as Manchester City snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

The home team had taken the lead in the 13th minute through their left-back Charlie Daniels, but City got back on level terms though Gabriel Jesus before Sterling popped up with the late winning goal.

At Shelhurst Park, Nigeria-born striker Tammy Abraham scored what was his first Premier League goal, and Jordan Ayew struck early in the second half time to hand Swansea an away win over Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield extended their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League with a goalless draw at home to Southampton.

It was celebration galore at St. James Park as Newcastle United finally got their season started; beating West Ham 3-0.

At Vicarage Road, Brighton were twice denied by the woodwork as they picked up their first Premier League point with a goalless draw at 10-man Watford.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal will all be in action on Sunday.

Saturday results

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 0 – 2 Swansea City

Huddersfield Town 0 – 0 Southampton

Newcastle United 3 – 0 West Ham United

Watford 0 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United 2 – 0 Leicester City

Sunday fixtures

Chelsea v Everton

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City

Liverpool v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley