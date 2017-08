Related News

La Liga champions, Real Madrid, are the latest casualty in the new wave of twitter handle hacks in Spain and across the world.

Few day ago, FC Barcelona also had their twitter handle hacked and the signing of Angel de Maria was announced from PSG. Real Madrid have now suffered the same fate on Saturday morning.

This time, the hackers announced the signing of Lionel Messi on the Real Madrid official twitter handle.

The hackers say they are making it known that internet security is shit.