2018 World Cup qualifiers: Ighalo arrives for Cameroon clash, Mikel set to join

China based forward, Odion Ighalo, has arrived in the country for next week’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in Uyo and in Yaounde.

It is also understood that Captain John Obi will arrive in the Super Eagles camp in Abuja on Saturday.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, this week hinted that the China based players are expected in Nigeria this weekend due to the fact that the Chinese league is on break.

Ighalo, who is making a return to the National team after missing the South Africa game, said he is not under any pressure to deliver.

“I am not under any pressure, why will I be under pressure to represent my country? I am not under any form of pressure. Gernot Rohr is the coach of the team, he will only start 11 players on the matchday while some players will be on the bench.

“If I deserve to start the game and the coach calls on me, I understand I have a task to deliver and I will do everything to deliver. If I’m starting on the bench, I will still deliver. Football is a game, you have to be relaxed. When you are under pressure, you will lose focus,” Ighalo told Galaxy TV.