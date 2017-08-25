Barcelona announce Dembele deal

Related News

FC Barcelona have announced that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé.

The French international is to cost Barcelona 105 million euros plus add-ons.

According to a statement on Barcelona’s website, Dembélé will sign a five-year contract and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million euros.

Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and undergo a medical on Monday morning local time.

The French player will be hoping to fill the vacuum created by the exit of Neymar to PSG.

Last season Dembélé scored 10 goals in 49 matches aside from being third on the list of players with most assists in Europe with 20 in all competitions.