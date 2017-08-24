Ronaldo wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for the third time

Related News

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for the 2016/17 season.

Ronaldo picked up the trophy for the second consecutive season and third time in total, having also received the accolade in 2013/14.

The 32-year-old Portuguese international who helped the Spanish club to their second successive UEFA Champions League title and 12th overall in European football’s premier club competition – received the award at the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Ronaldo finished ahead of two other shortlisted candidates, Barcelona and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, and Juventus and Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon.

The 32-year old Portugal international netted twice, either side of half time, as Real thrashed Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff to win the Champions League in May.

In the process he became the first player ever to score in three Champions League finals and helped Real become the first team in history to retain the trophy.

Ronaldo previously scored for Manchester United in their final against Chelsea in 2008 and for Real against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final.

His brace in the 2017 final meant he finished as the top scorer in this season’s Champions League, with 12 goals.

He is also the all-time top scorer in the competition with 105 goals.

Ronaldo has also netted 75 times in 143 appearances for Portugal, and was an inspirational figure in the team that won the UEFA EURO 2016 title in France last year.