UEFA Champions League draw: Juventus, Barcelona in same group

The defending champions, Real Madrid, have been placed in the same group as Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Tottenham Hotspur of England in the UEFA Champions League draw held on Thursday.
Juventus and Barcelona, who met in the final in 2015, have also been placed in the same group.
See full groupings below.
GROUP A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basle, CSKA Moscow
GROUP B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic
GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting Lisbon
GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord
GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
GROUP H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel