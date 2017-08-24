UEFA Champions League draw: Juventus, Barcelona in same group

Juventus team [Photo: World Football Net]
Juventus team [Photo: World Football Net]

The defending champions, Real Madrid, have been placed in the same group as Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Tottenham Hotspur of England in the UEFA Champions League draw held on Thursday.

Juventus and Barcelona, who met in the final in 2015, have also been placed in the same group.

See full groupings below.

GROUP A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basle, CSKA Moscow

GROUP B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting Lisbon

GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

GROUP H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.