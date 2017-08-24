UEFA Champions League draw: Juventus, Barcelona in same group

Related News

The defending champions, Real Madrid, have been placed in the same group as Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Tottenham Hotspur of England in the UEFA Champions League draw held on Thursday.

Juventus and Barcelona, who met in the final in 2015, have also been placed in the same group.

See full groupings below.

GROUP A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basle, CSKA Moscow

GROUP B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic

GROUP C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

GROUP D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiacos, Sporting Lisbon

GROUP E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

GROUP F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord

GROUP G: Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

GROUP H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, Apoel