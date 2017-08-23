Rooney retires from international football

Related News

Wayne Rooney has announced that he is taking a bow from international football with England.

Towards the end of last season, Rooney was relegated to the background in the England set up having failed to secure regular playing time at his former club, Manchester United.

Having started his new Everton career on a high, Rooney was offered a way back to the national team by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The 31-year old informed the national team coach that he was ending his time on the international stage.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rooney said: “It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.

“Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me, but I believe now is the time to bow out.

“Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.”

Rooney retires having netted 53 goals – the most scored by an England player – in 119 appearances, while he captained his nation on 23 occasions.