Nigerian League: MFM FC cut Plateau United’s lead

MFM FC have reduced the advantage of Plateau United to just three points at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The Olukoya Boys beat Gombe United 1-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos while Plateau United on their part were humbled 2-0 by relegation-haunted ABS FC in Ilorin.

With Sunday’s result, MFM have increased their points tally to 59 while Plateau United stay on 62.

In other Match Day 35 games, Enugu Rangers beat Katsina United 2-1 and the game in Ijebu ode also ended in the same way with Sunshine Stars claiming a slim win over Niger Tornadoes.

There was a five-goal thriller in Makurdi where Lobi Stars piped El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2.

Shooting Stars’ quest for survival in the Premier League got a big boost at the Oluyole Warriors romped to a 2-0 win over Nasarwa United.

There were also 2-0 wins for Wikki Tourists Kano Pillars who beat Remo Stars and Abia Warriors respectively.

Nigeria Professional Football League –

Matchday 35 Results

ABS FC – Plateau 2:0

Enugu Rangers – Katsina United FC 2:1

FC Ifeanyi Ubah – Akwa 1:0

Kano – Abia Warriors 2:0

Lobi – El Kanemi 3:2

MFM FC – Gombe 1:0

Rivers United FC – Enyimba 2:1

Shooting – Nasarawa 2:0

Sunshine Stars – Niger Tornadoes 2:1

Wikki – Remo Stars 2:0