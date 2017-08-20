Marcos Alonso helps Chelsea win London derby against Tottenham

Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images
Two goals from Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea defeat London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs, 2-1.

The highly entertaining match was played at Tottenham’s temporary home, Wembley.

Victor Moses played all 90 minutes as an injury-plagued Chelsea fought ban to secure a late victory.

Alonso scored a free kick in the first half, before an own goal by Batsuayi helped Tottenham equalise in the second half. A late second half goal by Alonso then secured victory for Chelsea who lost their first match of the new Premier League season.

