Marcos Alonso helps Chelsea win London derby against Tottenham

Related News

Two goals from Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea defeat London rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs, 2-1.

The highly entertaining match was played at Tottenham’s temporary home, Wembley.

Victor Moses played all 90 minutes as an injury-plagued Chelsea fought ban to secure a late victory.

Alonso scored a free kick in the first half, before an own goal by Batsuayi helped Tottenham equalise in the second half. A late second half goal by Alonso then secured victory for Chelsea who lost their first match of the new Premier League season.