Mourinho praises team as Man United beat Swansea City silly

Related News

Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, is quite pleased with his players after they put up another masterclass display on Saturday.

United continued from there they stopped in their last game against West Ham as they turned on style yet again on Saturday, beating Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium in Wales.

“During almost 90 minutes, I don’t say 90 because there was a moment when they had a chance and we lost a little bit the confidence. They were waiting with class, calm and consistency for the moment to kill the game,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

“Swansea played with five in the back and they had a moment when they felt they had to change and when they did we had more space and killed the game.

“I felt in control, if you had a chance to look at me and my body language I think you could see that. Football is football and when you make a mistake you can concede so I never felt totally relaxed. I had players on the bench who could help me.

“Happiness in our play. It happened to me so much with my teams, you winning 1-0 and you can can concede. There was no need to close the door, just let the horses run freely. Anthony Martial is working hard. He is confident. The French language connection is there to help him a lot and get to the level we know he can be because the potential is huge.”

Victory over Swansea has seen Mourinho’s United maintain a perfect league record with two wins out of two.

United’s huge goals’ difference looks almost certain to keep them on top for yet another week.