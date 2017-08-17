NFF to interview Finidi George, 58 others for coaching roles

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, has been listed among 59 people invited by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, for an interview to fill the positions in the national teams.
The NFF in a statement on Thursday said they were set to fill vacant positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach, and Goalkeeper Trainer in the U17, U20 and U23 National Teams (men), the U17 and Senior National Teams (women) and the Beach Soccer National Team.
The chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green, told thenff.com that the coaches were expected at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday with their original credentials and other relevant certificates/documents.
The list of short–listed candidates was drawn from the pool of applicants who heeded a public notice by the NFF for applications two weeks ago.
The football governing body has advised all the coaches that they would be responsible for their movement to and from Abuja, as well as their upkeep and other personal expenses in the Federal Capital Territory.
Finidi was a key member of the 1994 Super Eagles squad that made impact in their debut appearance at the World Cup.
The former Ajax and Real Betis star is understood to have undergone top coaching certification in Europe and has handled a number of youth teams.
THE INVITED COACHES:
Finidi George
Toyin Ayinla
Auwar Bashar
Maureen Madu
Adanna Nwaneri
Mary Godspower
Kennedy Boboye
Henry Oluwafiropo Abiodun
Fidelis Ilechukwu
Paul Aigbogun
Shola Ibrahim Adewuyi
Ajuma Peter Otache
Hassan Abdullahi Sharif
Jolomi Atoume
Bala Abubakar Mohammed
Ben Ogbe
Bunmi Oluwasonmi Haruna
Godwin Okon
Danladi Nasidi Alala
Abdullahi Maikaba
Haruna Ilerika
Peter Ijeh
Nduka Ugbade
Manu Garba
Patrick Olalere
Iliya Buba
Abdullahi Tayabo Umar
Randy Waldrum
Tama Aondofar
Ernest Teigbanyo
Suleiman Shaibu
Jide Dina
Adams Usman
Elshama Yunus Musa
Nathaniel Ogunwale
Emmanuel Akwuegbu
Baruwa Olatunji Abideen
Abdullahi Abubakar
Nkiru Okosieme
Monday Odigie
Evans Ogenyi
Kabiru Umar Baleria
Baba Ganaru Mohammed
Bala Nikyu
Etta Egbe
Christian Obi
Ewulu Afam Innocent Fancy
Ogunbote Olugbenga Ayodeji
Abdullahi Usman Biffo
Adeoye Obaseyi Onigbinde
Zachary Baraje
Morufu Najimu Adeyemi
Queendolyn Akpan
Atu Mamuzo Lucky
Taiwo Omobolanle
Adewale Laloko
Whyte Ogbonna
Usman Yinka Salihu