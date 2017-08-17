‎#ElClassico: Madrid defeat Barcelona, win Super Cup

Two first half goals helped ensure Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday night.
Madrid took the lead through a super long range effort by Marco Asensio before Benzema made it two at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real thus won 5-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-1 at the Camp Nou.
