EPL: Lukaku fires Manchester United to top spot

Romelu Lukaku celebrates. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP
Romelu Lukaku celebrates. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace on Sunday on his Premier League debut for Manchester United as they coasted to a 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

The Belgium international signed from Everton earlier this summer and scored either side of half time before Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba contributed late efforts to condemn West Ham to a heavy defeat on the opening weekend of the season.

Sunday’s win is Jose Mourinho’s biggest win as a Manchester United coach and he will hope for more as the season progresses.

In the day’s earlier game, Dele Alli scored as Tottenham Hotspurs beat Newcastle United 2-0.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.