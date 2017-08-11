Giroud hands Arsenal dramatic win over Leicester city

Related News

Olivier Giroud came off the bench and provided a late winner as Arsenal secured a dramatic come from behind 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates stadium on Friday.

The late goal help Arsenal escape a third successive Premier League opening day defeat.

Alexnadre Lacazette opened scoring within 94 secomds after kickoff, but Okazaki restored parity three minutes later before Jamie Vardy opened his season’s account on the half hour mark.

Danny Welbeck came to the home side’s rescue with a close range finish on the cusp of half time.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Vardy scored again – this time glancing a header in at the near post.

With the clock winding down, Xhaka’s inch-perfect pass found substitute Aaron Ramsey and the Welshman drew Arsenal level.

But the Gunners were not done yet – this time, Olivier Giroud thumped home a header from a Xhaka corner to hand Arsenal the lead, extending Leicester’s winless run against Arsenal to 22 games.