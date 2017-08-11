LIVE UPDATES: Arsenal vs Leicester City as Premier League starts with a bang

Related News

The long wait to have the English Premier League back on the screen is over as Arsenal play host to Leicester City in the season opener.

For the first time in two decades, Arsenal start the season with Champions League football not on their timetable.

To make up for that gap, the Gunners will be willing to hit the ground running right from the first game of the season.

Unfortunately, the records show that Arsenal have won just one of their opening day fixtures in seven seasons.

As they take on former champions Leicester City at the Emirates this Friday night, Arsene Wenger’s men need to be at their best.

A lot has changed since these two sides last met in April when Arsenal snatched a late slim 1-0 win gifted the Gunners courtesy of an own goal by Robert Huth.

There is so much Nigerian interests attached to this game with at least three Nigerians expected to taste action.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from 7.45pm

Arsenal vs Leicester City confirmed team news

Arsenal XI: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette

Subs: Ospina, Mustafi, Coquelin, Ramsey, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Leicester City are through to the quarter final of the UEFA Champions League [Photo Credit: espnfc.us]

Subs: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Simani, Iheanacho

Both teams are out on the pitch ahead of kick off.. Just one Nigerian is on the pitch at the moment… He is Wilfred Ndidi

KICKOFF!! New signing for Arsenal, Lacazette get the game underway

GOAL!!!!! Lacazette heads Arsenal in front after 94 seconds!!!

Goal!!! Okazaki levels the scores for Leicester City

The Premier League starts on an explosive note with two goals inside five minutes…

Arsenal passing the ball around and hoping to split the Leicester City defense again. Corner kick for the Gunners.