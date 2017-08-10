CHAN Qualifiers: Super Eagles coach picks 20 players

Related News

Coach Salisu Yusuf has selected 20 players for Sunday’s 2018 African Nations Championship qualifying match away to Benin Republic.

Top on the list of players for Sunday’s game is goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Orji Kalu and Osas Okoro, midfielders Alhassan Ibrahim and Ifeanyi, and forwards Stephen Odey and Ifeanyi George.

There are also goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye, defender Chima Akas, midfielder Rabiu Ali and forward Thomas Zenke.

Goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai, defenders Ariwachukwu Emmanuel, Stephen Eze and Nasiru Sani, midfielders Hafiz Aremu, Raphael Ayagwa and Samuel Mathias, and forwards Sikiru Olatubosun and Kingsley Eduwo complete the list of the playing body that will fly from Kano to Lagos on Friday and then make the short trip to Cotonou by road same day.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal to take charge of proceedings at the Stade de l’Amitie on Sunday, starting from 4 p.m.

He will be assisted by compatriots Mokrane Gourari (Assistant Referee 1), Mohammed Serradj (Assistant Referee 2) and Said Aquina (Reserve Referee).

After Nigeria failed to reach the finals of the first two editions of the competition exclusively reserved for footballers plying their trade in their countries’ domestic leagues, the Super Eagles won the bronze medal at the third edition in 2014. They however could not make the knock-out stage at the fourth edition in Rwanda early last year.

The return leg will hold at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on August 19, with the winner qualifying for the 5th African Nations Championship scheduled for Kenya early next year.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC); Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Orji Kalu (Rangers International); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ariwachukwu Emmanuel (Akwa United); Chima Akas (Enyimba FC); Nasiru Sani (Katsina United); Osas Okoro (Rangers International)

Midfielders: Hafiz Aremu (Akwa United); Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars); Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Samuel Mathias (El-Kanemi Warriors); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United)

Forwards: Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC); Thomas Zenke (Nasarawa United); Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars); Ifeanyi George (Rangers International)