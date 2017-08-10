FIFA Rankings: Nigeria, Cameroon move up

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed once again on the monthly FIFA world rankings.

In the latest rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body, the Super Eagles moved up one notch to 38th position in the world and sixth in Africa.

Also making progress on the rankings is Cameroon, whom Nigeria play over two legs in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Indomitable Lions have also climbed one spot to 37th in the world and fifth on the continent.

Both teams will clash next month in crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will host them in Uyo on September 1 with the reverse game in Yaounde three days later.

Algeria and Zambia are the other teams in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying group.

Algeria are eighth in Africa and 48th globally, while Zambia are a lowly 96th in the world and 25th in Africa.

Meanwhile, Brazil have returned to the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking after a one-month hiatus, replacing reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany who slipped back into the second spot.

Argentina remains in third while Switzerland are now 4th and Poland are surprisingly in 5th position.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on September 14, 2017.