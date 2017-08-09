CHAN Qualifiers: 10 players to be dropped from Super Eagles – Coach

Related News

The home-based Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has confirmed that 10 players would be dropped from the side before they depart for Republic of Benin on Friday for the first leg of their Africa Nations Championships, CHAN, qualifiers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 30 players are currently training in the CHAN Eagles camp and only 20 of them will be on the final list.

“I believe 10 players will be dropped so that we will be going with a reduced number than those we have in camp presently,” he said.

Mr. Yusuf added that the coaching crew was working round the clock to ensure that only the best players were selected to prosecute the qualifiers‎. ‎

“We are using practice games to drill the players and also to assess their performances.

“Practice games are very good tests for us ahead of our qualifiers.

“It will afford us the chance to see how far we have gone in our preparations, make any necessary ‎corrections and also pick the best players,” he said. ‎

He also expressed confidence that the players would give a good account of themselves against their Benenoise opponents

CHAN Eagles have played two practice matches; defeating Kano Pillars Feeders team 3-1 on Aug. 4 and drew 1-1 with a Kano selected side on Tuesday.

The first leg of the qualifiers against Republic of Benin in Cotonou would hold on Aug. 13, and the reverse fixture a week after the first leg. ‎ ‎

Mr. Yusuf is being assisted by former coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Imama Amakapabo, in handling the team. Both are also assistant coaches in the Super Eagles.

(NAN)‎‎