Nigeria launches ‘largest’ lotto for football league

Nigerian Professional Football League Launches New Lottery with Highest Jackpot in Africa

A brand new lotto with a minimum jackpot close to a billion naira is to be launched in support of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, clubs by the League Management Company, LMC, in partnership with British-based Ofertas365.

The lotto, due to be live later this month, has jackpots larger than every lottery in Nigeria combined, and the biggest available anywhere in Africa!

All 20 NPFL clubs are to be branded with their own page on www.AfroMillionsLotto.com where people can buy tickets online for the twice-weekly draws, as well as enjoy a range of Instant Win games offering big-money prizes.

The benefit for the clubs is that each will receive a percentage of the revenue raised from their lottery site to increase income to fund player development, support stadium and pitch improvements as well as community-based projects.

The LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, described AfroMillionsLotto as one of the most exciting commercial developments in club football in Nigeria in recent times and suggested that it would positively impact football financing extensively.

Mr. Dikko said, “The LMC bought into this partnership because of its realistic potential to revolutionise our clubs’ commercial operations, thanks to the money lotto will bring in. Lotto has proven to be extremely successful with English Premier League clubs and we hope to replicate its success here in Nigeria.”

In his own comments, James Leppard, CEO of Ofertas365, said, “We are delighted to work with Africa’s largest and most prestigious football league in launching AfroMillionsLotto, which will offer players, whether they are football fans or not, the ability to win truly life-changing jackpots.”