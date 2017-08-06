Community Shield: Moses Scores As Arsenal secure comeback win

Arsenal players celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters
The Nigeria international, Victor Moses, scored a goal but it was not enough as Chelsea were beaten via penalty kicks in the Community Shield contest at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Moses scored very early in the second half of Sunday’s game but Chelsea allowed Arsenal back into the game when Sead Kolasinac fired in an equaliser in the 82nd minute.

With the game going straight into penalties, the Gunners showed their superiority; scoring all their kicks while the Blues could only put in one.

Thibaut Courtois and new club-record signing, Alvaro Morata both lost their kicks.

Sunday’s win extends Arsenal’s unbeaten record to 9 at Wembley.

