Neymar agrees five-year PSG deal – Report

Brazilian superstar, Neymar, has agreed to a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain and he is due in Paris within the next two days to finalise the move, according to reports on Sky sports.

The impending move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain will be the most expensive transfer in world football history.

Sky Sports News understands that Neymar decided to leave Barcelona following talks on holiday near Rio de Janeiro in early July, before he joined the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

He is expected to arrive in the French capital by Friday at the latest to complete his move.

Already, Barcelona have released a statement highlighting the conditions for the Neymar move to pull through.

The Catalan club said PSG must pay the 222 million euros buy-out clause in Neymar’s contract in its entirety before they can take away the 25-year old Brazilian.