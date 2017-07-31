Matic reunites with Mourinho at Manchester United

Related News

Nemanja Matic has now reunited with Jose Mourinho having completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

Matic, who sealed a three-year deal on Monday, admitted that he is excited at the chance of working with Mourinho again.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

“This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club.”

On his part, Mourinho also had kind words for Matic who he described as a total football player.

The United Coach said: “Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

“I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

Matic will be hoping to help United wrestle away the Premier League title from his now former club, Chelsea.