Matic reunites with Mourinho at Manchester United

Nemanja Matic
Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic has now reunited with Jose Mourinho having completed his move from Chelsea to Manchester United.
Matic, who sealed a three-year deal on Monday, admitted that he is excited at the chance of working with Mourinho again.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.

“This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club.”

On his part, Mourinho also had kind words for Matic who he described as a total football player.

The United Coach said: “Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.

“I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

Matic will be hoping to help United wrestle away the Premier League title from his now former club, Chelsea.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.