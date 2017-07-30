Iwobi wins Emirates Cup with Arsenal

Related News

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi came on as a 78th minute substitute as Arsenal emerged champions of the Emirates Cup for the fifth time.

Iwobi who had played for 74 minutes and scored a goal on Saturday during the 5-2 mauling of Benfica could not save the Gunners from going down to a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday; That nonetheless, Arsenal were crowned champions of the Emirates Cup.

Sevilla got the first goal in Sunday’s final match through Joaquin Correa early in the second half, but Alexandre Lacazette levelled things up with his first home goal in Arsenal colours shortly after the hour mark.

Steven N’Zonzi struck a stunning winner just seven minutes later, handing Sevilla the win on the day but not the trophy as Arsenal stayed top of the table courtesy of the number of goals scored in the competition.

Although Sevilla won their two matches while Arsenal won only one, the points allocation in the Emirates Cup includes a point for every goal scored. Arsenal thus had a total nine points, same as Sevilla, but with better goals difference.

Sunday’s game serves as Arsenal’s final pre-season friendly before taking on Chelsea in the Community Shield next weekend.