Emirates Cup: Iwobi scores as Arsenal crush Benfica

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, capped up his splendid display for Arsenal on Saturday with a well-taken goal, as the Gunners romped to a 5-2 victory over Benfica in their opening match of the Emirates Cup.

A double from Theo Walcott, an own goal from Lisandro Lopez, a fine volley from Olivier Giroud, and a powerful drive from Iwobi secured the win for the Gunners, who are sitting comfortably at the top of the Emirates Cup table after their hefty goal haul.

Salvio and Franco Cervi got on the scoresheet for Benfica but it was too little to have any effect on the outcome of Saturday’s game.

With one point for every goal scored, Arsenal lead the Emirates Cup table on eight points ahead of Sevilla and those two sides meet on Sunday in the final game of the competition.